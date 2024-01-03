Haryana: Leopard enters house in Gurugram's Narsinghpur village| WATCH

Haryana: A leopard invaded a residence in Narsinghpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, the forest department team is on the scene to capture the leopard, and the Gurugram Police team has also arrived to assist in the situation.

(This is a developing story) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

