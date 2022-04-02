Haryana lifts penalty for not wearing masks in public places. Details here

General public are advised to adhere to the COVID Appropriate behaviour and wearing of face masks, frequent use of sanitizers and hand hygiene and maintaining of social distance is desirable: Haryana Govt

The authorities of Haryana on Saturday issued a circular informing that the people of Haryana will not have to wear masks anymore. The circular stated that the mandate to wear masks in all public places has been lifted.

The circular also mentioned that people found without a mask will not be fined. No penalty of ₹500 will be imposed on them.

These changes will come into effect immediately.

See the circular here

"However, general public are advised to adhere to the COVID Appropriate behaviour and wearing of face masks, frequent use of sanitizers and hand hygiene and maintaining of social distance is desirable, " the circular warned.

Haryana registered 45 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

