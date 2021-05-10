Haryana lockdown extended: State announces fresh Covid curbs - what's allowed, what's not3 min read . 04:18 PM IST
- The restrictions, which are currently in force, will continue till 17 May, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said
The Haryana government has announced extending the Covid-induced lockdown in the state by a week till 17 May.
Announcing the decision on Twitter, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, "Mahamari Alert/ Surkshit Haryana announced from 10 May to 17 May. Stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of Corona in Haryana."
Vij said that the state has decided to provide ₹5,000 to the families below the poverty line as their livelihood has stopped and they have to stay in isolation amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.
The restrictions, which are currently in force, will continue till 17 May, Vij said.
Last week, the Haryana government had imposed a lockdown in the state from 3 May to 10 May (5 am).
Let's take a look at what is allowed and what is not:
The Haryana government has termed the lockdown as "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana".
Haryana sees a surge in Covid infections and fatalities
In the past few weeks, Haryana has registered a surge in Covid-19 infections as well as fatalities.
The surge has seen increased pressure on hospitals with demand for medical oxygen also increasing manifold. The government has maintained that it is doing its best to tackle the present COVID situation.
"To contain the spread of Corona in Haryana and to ensure the safety of its citizens, the Government of Haryana has decided to extend the lockdown restrictions for another week (10th May to 17th May), to be observed as "Mahamari Alert – Surakshit Haryana"," the Haryana Chief Minister's Office also informed through a tweet.
In a tweet, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "Given the severity of the 2nd wave, I appeal to everyone to cooperate with the government so that we can succeed in breaking the chain and emerge victorious."
Meanwhile, Haryana on Sunday reported 151 Covid-19-related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 5,605 and another big surge of 13,548 infections pushed the total case count to 6,15,897.
During the earlier lockdown period, the government had urged residents to stay indoors.
Several categories of people, including those tasked with law and order, emergencies and municipal service duties and government machinery engaged in COVID-19-related duties, will be exempted from the lockdown.
To curb the virus' spread, the state government had recently put several other restrictions in place including the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and daily night curfew.
