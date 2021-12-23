The Haryana government has passed an amendment in the Haryana Excise Act, which will reduce the drinking age from 25 years to 21 years, Hindustan Times reported. Haryana amended its Excise Act to reduce the legal age to consume, purchase or sell liquor on Wednesday.

The decision to lower the drinking age was taken after many other states also prescribed lower age limits to consume alcohol, the bill's statement of objects and reasons cited.

The amendment Bill was passed in the Assembly on the concluding day of the Winter Session.

As per the amended Bill, the socio-economic conditions have changed drastically from the time when the provisions were incorporated in the Excise Act.

"Accordingly, The Haryana Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed to reduce the minimum age limit of 25 years as provided in Sections 27, 29, 30 and 62 of the Haryana Excise Act, 1914 to 21 years," said the Bill.

It also said that the National Capital Territory of Delhi has also recently reduced the age limit to 21 years.

Meanwhile, VK Beniwal, deputy commissioner of excise and taxation , Gurugram (east), said this is a good move as Delhi has already reduced the age and it was impacting businesses in Gurugram. He told the daily that it'll help licence holders and those falling in the age bracket as they can low drink legally.

Earlier in March, Delhi had reduced the minimum age for consumption of liquor to 21 years from 25 years. In major global cities such as New York and London, the drinking age is 21 and 18, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.