Haryana makes mask-wearing compulsory again amid COVID XBB.1.16 surge

Haryana makes mask-wearing compulsory again amid COVID XBB.1.16 surge1 min read . 10:36 PM IST
- Face masks at all public places where there is a gathering of more than 100 people, government offices, malls have been made mandatory
The Haryana government has made it mandatory for the general public to wear face masks at all public places where there is a gathering of more than 100 people, government offices, malls, etc.
This decision was taken as a precautionary measure against the significant upsurge in COVID cases with an increased positivity rate of COVID-19 infection in the State of Haryana over the past few weeks. The announcement was made in a bulletin issued by the Haryana Health Department on Saturday after a meeting chaired by the Hon'ble Health Minister. District administrations and panchayats have been instructed to ensure that the rule is implemented in all parts of Haryana.
Additionally, the statement emphasized on motivating the public to adopt COVID-appropriate behavior in public places. On Friday, 407 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Haryana, with Gurugram reporting the highest number of cases at 206. Two COVID-related deaths were reported in the past week in Yamunanagar district and Gurugram.
(With inputs from agencies)
