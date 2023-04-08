Haryana makes mask-wearing compulsory again amid COVID XBB.1.16 surge

This decision was taken as a precautionary measure against the significant upsurge in COVID cases with an increased positivity rate of COVID-19 infection in the State of Haryana over the past few weeks. The announcement was made in a bulletin issued by the Haryana Health Department on Saturday after a meeting chaired by the Hon'ble Health Minister. District administrations and panchayats have been instructed to ensure that the rule is implemented in all parts of Haryana.