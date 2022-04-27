With Covid cases rising in Delhi and some parts of Haryana, the state government on Wednesday has again made the wearing of masks compulsory in four districts. Haryana health minister Anil Vij said, as quoted by a news agency ANI , “We have made the wearing of masks compulsory in four districts neighbouring Delhi as Covid cases rise. The state is fully prepared to fight Covid."

Earlier this month, several states had lifted compulsory mask-wearing, but as coronavirus infections have started showing an upward trend, many of them are bringing back the mask mandate. The states that have already made the wearing of masks compulsory are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, Kerala and others.

India on Wednesday recorded 2,927 fresh infections pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279, Union Health Ministry data showed. The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While active cases increased by 643 in a day and comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)