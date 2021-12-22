The Haryana government on Tuesday released fresh Covid guidelines, making second dose must for entry in public places. The state government said that it has decided to allow only fully vaccinated people at public places from January 1. According to the new guidelines, only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to travel from bus stands and railway stations.

The new guidelines said that entry at places like sabzi mandi, bar, restaurants, hotels, grain markets, departmental stores, liquor and wine shops, malls, shopping complexes, cinema hall, haats, local market and other places of public gathering should be allowed only to fully vaccinated

- Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to travel froom bus stand and railway stations.

- Places of gathering like religious places, petrol and CNG stations, LPG gas cylinder collection centers, sugar mills, milk booths, ration shops also to allow only fully vaccinated persons.

- Both private and government sector banks to allow only fully vaccinated persons.

- No individual including government servants to be allowed to visit government offices without being fully vaccinated.

