Cinema theatres and sports centres will be shut in four districts of Haryana , including Gurgaon, as cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant surge across the country.

“Keeping in view the emergence of Omicron variant and persistent rise in Covid-19 cases in the state, the chairperson of the state executive committee has hereby directed to impose the guidelines of Mahamari Alert from 02.01.2022 (05:00 am onwards) to 12.01.2022 (till 05:00 am) in Haryana," a state government order read.

In this backdrop, all cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools shall remain closed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, based on daily positivity rate.

Further, offices (government and private), except for emergency/essential services, are advised to function with only 50% staff attendance.

Malls and markets are allowed to open up to 5 pm, and bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport (Bus Stand and Railway stations), parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, departmental stores, ration shops, liquor and wine shops.

Malls, shopping complexes, cinema hall, local markets, petrol and CNG Stations, LPG gas cylinder collection centres, sugar mills, milk booths, yogshalas, gym, fitness centres, all government/board/corporation offices, private and government sector banks also have the same rule.

The onus of ensuring this will be on the owners/management of these institutions.

Truck and auto-rickshaw unions shall allow only fully vaccinated persons. Covid-19 vaccination of eligible persons (more than 15 years) is mandatory.

Citizens, who have received the first dose but the second dose is not due, shall not come under the above-mentioned restrictions for mandatory second dose.

In other districts of the state, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas and clubhouses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity with adherence to requisite social distancing.

Schools, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs will remain closed. No mask, no service will strictly be observed in the state.

The restrictions come a day after Haryana reported the biggest single-day jump of 26 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus pushing the tally to 63.

