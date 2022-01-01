This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Malls and markets are allowed to open up to 5 pm, and bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity
Restrictions will remain in effect till 12 January
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Cinema theatres and sports centres will be shut in four districts of Haryana, including Gurgaon, as cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant surge across the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Cinema theatres and sports centres will be shut in four districts of Haryana, including Gurgaon, as cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant surge across the country.
“Keeping in view the emergence of Omicron variant and persistent rise in Covid-19 cases in the state, the chairperson of the state executive committee has hereby directed to impose the guidelines of Mahamari Alert from 02.01.2022 (05:00 am onwards) to 12.01.2022 (till 05:00 am) in Haryana," a state government order read.
“Keeping in view the emergence of Omicron variant and persistent rise in Covid-19 cases in the state, the chairperson of the state executive committee has hereby directed to impose the guidelines of Mahamari Alert from 02.01.2022 (05:00 am onwards) to 12.01.2022 (till 05:00 am) in Haryana," a state government order read.
In this backdrop, all cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools shall remain closed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, based on daily positivity rate.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In this backdrop, all cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools shall remain closed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, based on daily positivity rate.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, offices (government and private), except for emergency/essential services, are advised to function with only 50% staff attendance.
Further, offices (government and private), except for emergency/essential services, are advised to function with only 50% staff attendance.
Malls and markets are allowed to open up to 5 pm, and bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.
Malls and markets are allowed to open up to 5 pm, and bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.
Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport (Bus Stand and Railway stations), parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, departmental stores, ration shops, liquor and wine shops.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport (Bus Stand and Railway stations), parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, departmental stores, ration shops, liquor and wine shops.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Malls, shopping complexes, cinema hall, local markets, petrol and CNG Stations, LPG gas cylinder collection centres, sugar mills, milk booths, yogshalas, gym, fitness centres, all government/board/corporation offices, private and government sector banks also have the same rule.
Malls, shopping complexes, cinema hall, local markets, petrol and CNG Stations, LPG gas cylinder collection centres, sugar mills, milk booths, yogshalas, gym, fitness centres, all government/board/corporation offices, private and government sector banks also have the same rule.
The onus of ensuring this will be on the owners/management of these institutions.