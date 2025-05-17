Haryana man arrested for passing information to Pakistan army, ISI about Operation Sindoor, Indo-Pak conflict

A resident of a village in Kaithal, Haryana, was arrested for allegedly passing information to the Pakistan army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during the recent Indo-Pakistan conflict.

The accused, Devendra, was a resident of Mastgarh Cheeka village in Kaithal.

DSP Kaithal Veerbhan told news agency ANI, "Intelligence information was received by the district police of Kaithal. On that basis, our special detective staff arrested Devendra s/o Narwal Singh, resident of village Mastgarh Cheeka."

Police questioned Devendra after taking him into custody.

During that interrogation, Devendra told police that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI.

"He used to provide information about the dispute going on between India and Pakistan to that agency and also information about Operation Sindoor to the Pakistani army and the ISS from time to time...," DSP Kaithal Veerbhan said.

He added, “Our staff at the cyber police station is doing a thorough investigation into the devices found with him. Whatever the truth may come out, the law will be followed accordingly...”

India-Pakistan tension India and Pakistan armies engaged in cross-border firing soon after India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

The Pakistan military later said the understanding on ending the hostilities has been extended until May 18.

"Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs [Directors General of Military Operations] on May 10, it has been decided to continue the confidence building measures so as to reduce the alertness level," an Indian Army official was quoted by news agency PTU as saying on May 15.