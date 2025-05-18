After Jyoti Malhotra, Haryana man Armaan arrested for spying for Pakistan, police say, ‘sharing info through WhatsApp’

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Haryana's Nuh district on Saturday for allegedly spying for Pakistan, PTI reported citing police officials.

As reported by PTI, the accused, identified as Armaan, is accused of passing on sensitive information about the Indian Army and other military activities to Pakistan through a staff member at the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi, Nuh police said.

The police said Armaan was nabbed after they received a tip-off from central probe agencies.

He was allegedly sharing the information for a long time through WhatsApp and social media platforms.

“When his mobile phone was searched, conversations and photos and videos shared with Pakistani numbers were discovered,” police said.

Also Read: Rajasthan Police arrests Army uniform seller for spying for Pakistan

A senior police officer said a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the BNS and the Official Secrets Act, 1923, PTI reported.

(This is a developing story)