Haryana man busted for luxury hotel scam — duped tourists with fake site, flashy deals, and UPI traps

Delhi police have arrested a man in a fake hotel booking scam who targeted several unsuspecting tourists looking for luxury vacations.

Busting the sophisticated scam after days of tracking down the mastermind behind the scam, cops arrested 25-year-old Sharukh Khan, The Times of India reported on Thursday.

According to police, Khan created fake hotel website to swindle unsuspecting travellers out of their money.

Luxury hotel scam: What was the modus operandi? Police said that Shahrukh Khan adopted a very simple, but highly effective modus operandi to scam the tourists.

The scammer would design real-looking fake websites mimicking renowned 5-star hotels, using realistic images and branding. To top it off, he would list enticing offers on room rent in order to lure customers.

According to the TOI report citing cops, one such website—https://thelalitxxlgrxxort.in—was a fake version of the official website of Hotel Lalit Golf & Spa Resort in Goa, a luxury hotel.

Khan used to promote these website online, setting a bait for potential victims who look for discounts while booking their stays. Once someone came on the website to attempt to book, the scammer would pose as a hotel representative. He would then convince them to transfer money to make reservations.

Forged email, UPI payments To make the booking more realistic, Khan used forged emails and messages that would appear authentic, topping it with copied logos and professional language.

“To add credibility, he accepted payments via UPI QR codes, making the transactions appear legitimate. After receiving the money, he would cut off all contact, leaving victims without bookings or refunds,” TOI quoted a police official as saying.

₹ 33,000 gone, police probe busts scam In one of the incidents, the accused reportedly lured a victim into booking a supposed stay at the Hotel Lalit Golf & Spa Resort in Goa. Only after making the payment, the victim realised he had been duped of ₹33,000.

After receiving a complaint, police followed a trail of digital footprints and financial transactions, which provided enough evidence to arrest Khan.

“The team, led by Inspector Pravesh Kaushik, worked tirelessly to track down Khan, using technical surveillance and digital analysis to identify his location. Finally, after several raids, Khan was arrested in Mewat, Haryana, and two mobile phones used in the crime were recovered from his possession,” DCP (southwest) was quoted as saying by TOI.

The defrauded money was routed through a merchant bank account, while the fake website was registered using fraudulent credentials.