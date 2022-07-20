A man lost his life after he was hit by a train while trying to cross railway tracks in Haryana. The video, which surfaced on social media, showed that the man was flung away after he was hit by the train.

The victim, identified as Veer Singh, was serving in the Border Security Force (BSF) since 2001. He is from the Bawana village of Haryana's Mahendragarh district.

Singh was reportedly headed to visit his sister in Majra Khurd village when the accident took place on Monday. The victim was hit by an express train coming from the Rewari side, according to NDTV.

After getting the information about the accident, police immediately reached the spot and sent the body to a nearby hospital in Mahendragarh. Later on, his battalion was also informed about the jawan's death.