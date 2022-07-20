Haryana: Man dies after being hit by train while attempting to cross tracks1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 05:31 PM IST
In a video that is going viral on social media, a man can be seen being flung away after he was hit by a train.
A man lost his life after he was hit by a train while trying to cross railway tracks in Haryana. The video, which surfaced on social media, showed that the man was flung away after he was hit by the train.