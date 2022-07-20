OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Haryana: Man dies after being hit by train while attempting to cross tracks
Listen to this article

A man lost his life after he was hit by a train while trying to cross railway tracks in Haryana. The video, which surfaced on social media, showed that the man was flung away after he was hit by the train.

The victim, identified as Veer Singh, was serving in the Border Security Force (BSF) since 2001. He is from the Bawana village of Haryana's Mahendragarh district.

Singh was reportedly headed to visit his sister in Majra Khurd village when the accident took place on Monday. The victim was hit by an express train coming from the Rewari side, according to NDTV.

After getting the information about the accident, police immediately reached the spot and sent the body to a nearby hospital in Mahendragarh. Later on, his battalion was also informed about the jawan's death.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout