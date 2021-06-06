Haryana has received an "expression of interest" from a Malta-based pharma company to provide up to 60 million doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, the state government has said.

The announcement comes a day after the government's global tender inviting companies to supply 1 crore anti-Covid jabs to Haryana expired.

"Although the offer has come after the due date of tender is over but still, it is being carefully examined to see if it meets the criteria of the tender document and to ensure the optimal vaccine availability for the state," Rajeev Arora, the additional chief secretary of health in Haryana said on Saturday.

The state had floated a global tender for Covid-19 vaccine shots through the Haryana Medical Services Corporation (HMSCL) on 26 May, which closed on 4 June.

"Although no bid was received in the tender, an international pharma company with its headquarters in Malta namely Pharma Regulatory Services Limited has given an expression of Interest to HMSCL to provide up to 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine," the Haryana government said.

The government added that the cost of each dose will be nearly ₹1,120. The firm has given a timeline of 30 days to supply the first batch of five lakh doses of the vaccine, which will be followed by the supply of 10 lakh doses every 20 days.

Sputnik V is one of the three vaccines approved by India's drug controller for use in the country, in addition to Covishield -- being manufactured by Serum Institute of India -- and home-grown Covaxin -- produced by Bharat Biotech.

Cases in Haryana

As many as 723 new cases, 59 deaths and 1,744 recoveries were reported in the state on Saturday, according to a health bulletin.

The active cases in the state currently stand at 9,974 and the number of recoveries was 7,42,999.

The recovery rate was 97.55%. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.26%, the bulletin added.





