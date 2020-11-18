The third phase of clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, will begin in Haryana on 20 November. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has offered himself as first volunteer to get vaccinated. "Trial for third phase of Covaxin a coronavirus vaccine product of Bhart Biotech to start in Haryana on 20th November. I have offered myself as first volunteer to get vaccinated," Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted.

Bharat Biotech announced the commencement of phase-3 trials of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin on Monday. The phase-3 trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across India and will be conducted in partnership with ICMR. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a coronavirus vaccine in India.

This is India's first phase 3 efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine, and the largest phase-3 efficacy trial ever conducted in India.

Trial volunteers will receive two intramuscular injections about 28 days apart. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive Covaxin or placebo. The trial is double-blinded, such that the investigators, the participants, and the company will not be aware of who is assigned to which group.