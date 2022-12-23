Haryana Minister Anil Vij says people shouldn't panic, but should follow norms

Haryana health minister Anil Vij while speaking about the rising Covid-19 cases in some countries on Thursday said there was no need to panic while cautioning people to follow precautionary measures such as wearing masks in crowded places and using hand sanitizers.
The health minister on Thursday said that the state government will follow all instructions given by the Central government in regard to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.
Talking about the development Vij said, "If any guidelines of the central govt comes on Covid, it will be fully implemented,"
He further said, "We have equipped ourselves better in the previous three waves of Covid. We have RT-PCR testing facilities in all districts along with a sufficient supply of oxygen in plants. People shouldn't panic and must follow all guidelines."
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also hold a meeting with ministers of all states and union territories over the rising Covid-19 cases in some countries.
While making a suo motu statement in Rajya Sabha about the country's preparedness Mandviya said "We are constantly monitoring the situation. There are no direct flights between China and India but people come via other routes,"
He added that the focus is on ensuring that no unknown virus enters India while making sure that there isn't an impediment to travelling.
The Union Health Ministry has also written to the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure two percent of passengers arriving on each international flight are subject to random post-arrival Covid testing from December 24 in order to reduce the risk of ingress of any new Coronavirus variant in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also cautioned against complacency while calling for strengthening of surveillance measures at international airports.
"Covid is not over yet," PM Modi reiterated at a high-level Covid review meeting while urging people to wear masks in crowded places.
According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 131 fresh cases have been detected across the country, while the number of active cases has come down to 3,408.
(With inputs from agencies)
