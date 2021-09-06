The Haryana government has ordered suspension of mobile internet services in Karnal district till Tuesday midnight. This comes just a day before the farmers' mahapanchayat and planned gherao of the mini-secretariat over the August 28 lathicharge. The government has ordered suspension to "stop the spread of misinformation and rumours", according to news agency PTI.

The mobile internet services in Karnal will remain suspended from 12:30 pm on Monday to Tuesday midnight, according to an order of the Home Department.

During this period, mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services, including bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks, except voice calling, will remain suspended.

The order states that the suspension has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of Karnal district. “Whereas, it has been brought to my notice vide...dated September 6 by ADGP (CID), Haryana…and District Magistrate, Karnal, that there is chance of intensification of protest which may adversely affect the public safety and law and order situation in Karnal district in the wake of call for Kisan Mahapanchayat on September 7.

"And whereas, there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities and safety, damage to public assets and amenities and law and order in district Karnal on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile Internet services, SMS services and other dongle services," the order stated as per PTI.

The order further said the suspension of mobile internet services was ordered to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter on mobile phones and SMS. It said this could facilitate mobilisation of mobs that can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson, vandalism or other violent activities.

On Monday, prohibitory orders banning gathering of five or more people were imposed in Karnal. The district administration issued orders under section 144 of the CrPC and a traffic advisory with planned route diversions.

On August 28, the state police had lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. In that action, over 10 protesters were injured.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' outfits protesting against the three farm laws, demanded a murder case be registered against IAS officer Ayush Sinha, who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers.

Sinha was later transferred out of Karnal. He has now been posted as the additional secretary in the Citizen Resources Information Department.

The SKM threatened to lay siege to the Karnal mini-secretariat on September 7 if its demands were not met. Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni today said a mahapanchayat will be held in Karnal on Tuesday, after which farmers will proceed to gherao the mini-secretariat.

"Farmers will be gathering in Karnal's New Anaj Mandi on Tuesday morning," he said.

