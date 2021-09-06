Haryana: Mobile internet suspended in Karnal ahead of farmers' mahapanchayat

The order states that the suspension has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of Karnal district. “Whereas, it has been brought to my notice vide...dated September 6 by ADGP (CID), Haryana…and District Magistrate, Karnal, that there is chance of intensification of protest which may adversely affect the public safety and law and order situation in Karnal district in the wake of call for Kisan Mahapanchayat on September 7.