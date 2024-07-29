Haryana News: 22-year-old hired as ‘driver’ killed in Russia fighting against Ukraine: Report

A 22-year-old man from Haryana has died in Russia during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The deceased, Ravi Moun from Matour village in Kaithal district in the state, was missing for five months, according to reports.

The Indian embassy in Moscow has confirmed the death through a communication to the family of Ravi Moun. It, however, did not mention the circumstances in which he died. The family has alleged that he was forced to fight against Ukraine.

The embassy has asked for his mother's DNA report as identification to hand over his body to the family. But since Ravi's mother has already died and his father unwell, his brother Ajay has come forward for a DNA test, reports said.

On July 27, Ajay wrote an e-mail to the Indian Embassy in Moscow He said Ravi had gone abroad, in search of employment, on January 23, 2024, with six other youths of their village. The family spent ₹11.5 lakh to send Ravi to Russia after selling their land in Haryana.

"The agent assured him of getting a job as a driver in Russia. But he was made to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war. The last time we spoke to Ravi was on March 12," Ajay was quoted as saying in many media reports.

“After that he went missing,” he said. The family said it had approached the Union Ministry of External Affairs who contacted Russian authorities.

The family alleged that Ravi was inducted into the Russian Army and that they saw his photos in uniform. “Russian Army forced Ravi to go to the frontline to fight the Ukraine forces or face 10 years imprisonment,” Ajay told Indian Express.

The family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Ravi's body should be brought to India at the earliest.

The report comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, raised the issue of Indian nationals working in the Russian military and sought their early release. Russia had then reportedly decided to discharge and facilitate the return of all Indians working in the Russian Army.

