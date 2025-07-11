Haryana news: 4 minor students arrested in Sirsa for killing institute's director

Police on Friday apprehended four students of a private senior secondary school in Haryana's Hisar district for allegedly stabbing the director of the institute to death.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Hansi, Amit Yashvardhan told reporters that two minor students were involved in the killing of Jagbir Singh Pannu, while two others were involved in the conspiracy and had supplied the weapon used in the crime.

Pannu was stabbed with a knife on the premises of the school located in Baas village allegedly by the two main accused on Thursday. He was taken to a private hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said on Thursday that the accused were reportedly angry over being reprimanded by the victim for indiscipline.

The two main accused had fled after stabbing Pannu multiple times, police said.

In CCTV footage, the two students were seen running out of the school building.

However, during investigations, the involvement of two more students came to light.

After leaving the school premises, the accused snatched a motorcycle from a passerby to escape, the SP said.

The officer added that an initial probe has revealed that the accused were enraged for being repeatedly reprimanded by the victim for not trimming their hair and on other disciplinary issues.

Baas police station in-charge Inspector Mandeep had earlier said the victim was aged around 55 years.

The SP said the accused are aged around 15 years.

He added that the victim's post-mortem examination has revealed three stab wounds.

Three to four students, who were in school uniform, fled the school premises after the incident, the officer said.

"Multiple police teams were engaged in the investigation. We had identified the accused, but they had fled to different places. We received information on Friday that four students in uniform were seen near the Mundal bus stand," the SP said.

He said the police teams raided the place immediately and rounded them up. "They are juveniles and therefore, we cannot reveal their identity," the officer said.

"During investigation, we found that Pannu used to counsel them from time to time on disciplinary issues, including keeping their hair trimmed and in an orderly way, which is the responsibility of a teacher. Like other students, they too were told to stay away from drugs and other ills.

"When they were repeatedly told to improve themselves, they developed a grudge against Pannu and committed the crime," the SP said.

Two of the accused belong to the victim's village.

The accused had hatched the conspiracy two days before committing the crime, the SP said.

Two were present at the spot, while the other two had supplied them the weapon, he added.

One of the accused held Pannu, while the other stabbed him with the knife.

No prior criminal history of the accused has come to light yet, the SP said.

Police will also investigate whether the accused were influenced by a gang over the social media.