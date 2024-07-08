Around 40 school students were injured after a bus overturned near Panchkula in Haryana, on Monday morning. The injured schoolchildren have been admitted to a government hospital for their treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Haryana Roadways bus was speeding, causing the driver to lose control, and the bus overturned. Undafe driving conditions of roads, and overloading, could also be possible reasons, suspected the cops.

more updates are awaited {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!