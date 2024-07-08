Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/
BREAKING NEWS

Haryana news: 40 school students Injured as speeding bus overturns in Panchkula. Details here

Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • The injured students have been admitted to a government hospital nearby

School children travel on an over-crowded bus in New Delhi July 13, 2007. Commuters in the Indian capital are being forced to jostle harder than ever to get onto the city's dangerously overcrowded buses after a spate of deadly accidents spurred a crackdown on errant private bus operators. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA)

Around 40 school students were injured after a bus overturned near Panchkula in Haryana, on Monday morning. The injured schoolchildren have been admitted to a government hospital for their treatment.

The Haryana Roadways bus was speeding, causing the driver to lose control, and the bus overturned. Undafe driving conditions of roads, and overloading, could also be possible reasons, suspected the cops.

more updates are awaited

