Haryana News: Curfew to be relaxed from 6am to 8pm on 14, 15 August in Nuh

Haryana's violence stricken Nuh district administration has informed that the curfew in place, will be relaxed from 6am to 8pm on 14 and 15 August. Notably, Haryana Government had on Friday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Nuh district till 13 August.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the VHP procession was attacked by a mob on July 31. Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP dispensation in the state.

Meanwhile, a 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in Haryana's Palwal on Sunday announced that they will "resume" on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July.

VHP leader Devender Singh had earlier claimed that the yatra will resume on August 28 in Nuh after the earlier one came under attack.

Further, a Sudarshan News editor who was arrested for his alleged inflammatory post on social media has been granted bail, and a person who shared his tweet has been sent to judicial custody, officials said on Saturday.

Mukesh Kumar, the resident editor of the TV channel, was arrested on Friday for allegedly posting inflammatory content on social media related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana.

A total of 393 people have been arrested and 118 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana earlier this month.

Besides, 160 FIRs have been registered in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari, Panipat, Bhiwani and Hisar, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said.

The Supreme Court of India had also asked the Indian government to form a committee to look into ‘blatant hate speech’ that had allegedly been said during the VHP rally in Nuh.

“There has to be some harmony and comity between the communities and all the communities are responsible. I do not know if this has been exaggerated but the problem of hate speech is not good and nobody can accept it", the Supreme Court bench had said.