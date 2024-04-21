Haryana news: Farmers squat on tracks in Shambhu for 5th day, railways cancel 73 trains on Ambala-Amritsar route
The protestors have been demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police during the ongoing stir.
Amid the farmers continue to squat on tracks at the Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala district for the fifth day, around 73 trains on the Ambala-Amritsar route were cancelled on Sunday, PTI quoted officials as saying.
