Amid the farmers continue to squat on tracks at the Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala district for the fifth day, around 73 trains on the Ambala-Amritsar route were cancelled on Sunday, PTI quoted officials as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, the protestors have been demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police during the ongoing stir.

Besides inconveniencing passengers, the cancellation of trains over the last five days was causing financial losses, the officials said, adding, they have diverted many trains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earleir on 20 April, the railways cancelled 54 trains because of the farmers' protest. The protest has affected the movement of 380 trains in the last three days, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) in Patiala district's Shambhu, the farmers have been protesting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Wednesday, the farmers began their protest for the release of arrested farmers. They began squatting on the tracks on the Ambala Ludhiana-Amritsar route in Shambhu near the Punjab-Haryana border.

The farmers leaders said the protest will continue until the three farmers are released.

Both SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers seeking the government to accept their demands, that inlcude legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since February 13, the farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana after their march was stopped by the security forces.

On 16 April, prominent farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had said that today’s BJP is no more just a political party and it has become a front for rich industrialists who are out to grab farmers’ lands.

“Farmers ka moh-bhang ho gaya hai, lekin wo hataash nahin hain (Farmers are disillusioned but they have not lost hope). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!