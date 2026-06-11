Haryana news: Gym owner shot dead in Hansi during exercise session; woman injured | WATCH

Early on Thursday morning, a gym owner was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi. A young woman was also injured in the incident.

According to the police, the assailants opened fire at the gym owner, identified as Kapil (26) from a village in Jind, who was conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of six to seven people near Fawwara Chowk at around 5:30 am.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Hansi, Vinod Shankar said police were informed that two people came on a motorcycle and one of them opened fire at a fitness instructor.

The motorcycle-borne attackers were wearing helmets and fired around 10 rounds within a span of a few seconds from close range before fleeing the spot, said the preliminary report.

Kapil sustained gunshot injuries to his back and head. Officials said he was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The woman, identified as Shikha, was warming up nearby at the time of the incident and has sustained injuries from bullet fragments. She was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar for treatment.

CCTV visual found In the CCTV visuals, Kapil is seen giving instructions to a small group of people doing 'step-up' exercise on a flight of stairs near Fawara Chowk early morning – all of them with their backs turned to the road and facing the closed shops.

In the meantime, two men arrive on a motorcycle: the one riding the bike wearing a helmet and the pillion rider in a white cap and face covered with a piece of cloth.

The man in the white cap gets down and fires multiple shots at Kapil. The victim turns around, but sinks to the ground after being hit by multiple shots, while the attackers flee the scene.

What was the motive behind the murder? DSP Shankar said that Kapil, who used to run a fitness centre in Hansi, had recently shifted his business to a new location in the same area.

The motive behind the crime is under investigation, and efforts are underway to nab the accused, he said.

Kapil's mother told police that he had a court marriage nearly three years ago, the DSP said.

Efforts are underway to track the assailants, they said.