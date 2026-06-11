Haryana news: Gym owner shot dead in Hansi during exercise session; woman injured | WATCH

Early on Thursday morning, a gym owner was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi. A young woman was also injured in the incident.

According to the police, the assailants opened fire at the gym owner, identified as Kapil (26) from a village in Jind, who was conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of six to seven people near Fawwara Chowk at around 5:30 am.

Advertisement

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Hansi, Vinod Shankar said police were informed that two people came on a motorcycle and one of them opened fire at a fitness instructor.

The motorcycle-borne attackers were wearing helmets and fired around 10 rounds within a span of a few seconds from close range before fleeing the spot, said the preliminary report.

Kapil sustained gunshot injuries to his back and head. Officials said he was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The woman, identified as Shikha, was warming up nearby at the time of the incident and has sustained injuries from bullet fragments. She was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar for treatment.

CCTV visual found In the CCTV visuals, Kapil is seen giving instructions to a small group of people doing 'step-up' exercise on a flight of stairs near Fawara Chowk early morning – all of them with their backs turned to the road and facing the closed shops.

Advertisement

In the meantime, two men arrive on a motorcycle: the one riding the bike wearing a helmet and the pillion rider in a white cap and face covered with a piece of cloth.

The man in the white cap gets down and fires multiple shots at Kapil. The victim turns around, but sinks to the ground after being hit by multiple shots, while the attackers flee the scene.

Advertisement

What was the motive behind the murder? DSP Shankar said that Kapil, who used to run a fitness centre in Hansi, had recently shifted his business to a new location in the same area.

The motive behind the crime is under investigation, and efforts are underway to nab the accused, he said.

Kapil's mother told police that he had a court marriage nearly three years ago, the DSP said.

Efforts are underway to track the assailants, they said.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Haryana news: Gym owner shot dead in Hansi during exercise session; woman injured | WATCH