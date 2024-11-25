Haryana news: Married man kills live-in partner, sets house to fire to pass it off as accident

In a horrifying case from Haryana, a married businessman allegedly murdered his live-in partner Sarita, attempting to cover it up as an accident. The shocking details of their tumultuous relationship unravel a tale of love, betrayal, and tragedy.

25 Nov 2024
A married businessman allegedly stabbed his live-in partner in Haryana's Sonipat and set her body on fire to make it appear like a fire accident. The police on Sunday arrested the accused, Upkar, and said he killed the woman, Sarita, over a domestic dispute.

Sarita was Upkar's school-time love. After separating from her husband, Sarita lived with Upkar for six years.

On October 25, Upkar killed Sarita in Rishi Colony in the Civil Lines area and burnt the entire house to give it the shape of a fire accident, the police said.

"Upkar's wife was aware of his live-in relationship, while Sarita had divorced her husband, whom she married in 2004. Both of them were living as 'husband-wife' for six years," said Manish Kumar, Crime Unit, Ganaur.

Upkar, from Vishnu Nagar in Yamunanagar, was apprehended by the police when the forensic analysis of Sarita's body, who hailed from Zirakpur, Punjab, and taught at a local college, indicated she was murdered by stabbing prior to being burned.

A court has granted the police two days of custody over Upkar, during which time he will undergo questioning and be escorted to the scene of the crime, an investigator reported.

The crime unravelled when Sarita's brother, Trishla from Punjab, lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines police station in Sonipat.

In his complaint, Trishla said Sarita had divorced her husband, Kapil, with whom she had a daughter, and started living with Upkar in Sonipat in 2018. They often had disputes. He alleged that Sarita had told him that Upkar had called her on October 20 and demanded money.

On October 25, Trishla said, he received a phone call from his sister who said that Upkar was trying to strangulate her, but the phone went silent soon after. Later that day, he received information that Sarita's house caught fire, and she died in the blaze.

25 Nov 2024
