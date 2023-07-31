Haryana News: Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in Nuh district of Haryana after clashes erupted between two groups. According to media reports, stone pelting took place during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised rally.

The VHP had organised a ‘Shobha Yatra’ when stone pelting took place leaving several injured.

In an official statement, the Nuh district administration informed, “intense communal tension, annoyance, obstruction and injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquility in district Nuh of the state of Haryana has been created by the protesters, miscreants, agitators, and anti-social elements".