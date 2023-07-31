Breaking News
Haryana News: Mobile internet services suspended in Nuh following violent clashes1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Mobile internet services temporarily suspended in Nuh district of Haryana after clashes erupted between two groups
Haryana News: Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in Nuh district of Haryana after clashes erupted between two groups. According to media reports, stone pelting took place during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised rally.
