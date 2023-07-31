Hello User
Haryana News: Mobile internet services suspended in Nuh following violent clashes
BREAKING NEWS

Haryana News: Mobile internet services suspended in Nuh following violent clashes

1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:43 PM IST Livemint

  • Mobile internet services temporarily suspended in Nuh district of Haryana after clashes erupted between two groups

(Screen grab from video shared by news agencies of violent clashes in Nuh, Haryana)

Haryana News: Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in Nuh district of Haryana after clashes erupted between two groups. According to media reports, stone pelting took place during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised rally.

The VHP had organised a ‘Shobha Yatra’ when stone pelting took place leaving several injured.

In an official statement, the Nuh district administration informed, “intense communal tension, annoyance, obstruction and injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquility in district Nuh of the state of Haryana has been created by the protesters, miscreants, agitators, and anti-social elements".

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:56 PM IST
