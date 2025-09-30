Haryana news: Techie strangles wife to death, later kills self in Gurugram

A software engineer allegedly strangled his wife to death and then committed suicide by hanging himself in a residential society here, police said on Monday.

The accused, Ajay Kumar (30), also sent a video message to his friend stating that he was going to commit suicide. Following this, the police reached his flat and found the couple dead, they said.

According to police, Ajay and Sweety Sharma (28) got married three years ago. They are both software engineers and worked at an IT company in Gurugram.

The police said they got a call from Ajay's friend stating that his friend had sent him a video on Sunday at 3.15 pm saying that he was going to commit suicide. The video appeared to suggest that an argument had broken out between the couple.

When police reached the spot, they found Sweety's body lying on the floor with a scarf which was used to strangle her to death. While Ajay was found hanging from a noose with a ceiling fan, they said.

The police said that it appeared that Ajay had killed his wife. However, the cause behind both incidents is yet to be ascertained.

The woman's family had alleged murder and filed a complaint against Ajay. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Sanjay Kumar, Additional SHO of Sector 10 A police station.

Help is available The National Suicide Prevention Helpline, called Hello Lifeline, can be reached at 1800-121-3667. It operates 24/7 and offers support to anyone in crisis or experiencing emotional difficulties.