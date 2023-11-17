An FIR has been registered after stones were pelted at women in Haryana's Nuh district. Three boys have been identified and rounded up for questioning.

Local traders on Friday decided to close markets in response to renewed tension in Nuh district, Gurugram. In protest against the incident, traders, mostly Hindus, refrained from opening their shops and commercial establishments on Friday. Their demand for police action against the stone-pelters was a central aspect of their demonstration. Meanwhile, the police in Haryana's Nuh district received a complaint regarding the pelting of stones at some women. In response to the complaint, an FIR was registered, ANI reported. Also Read: Nuh Violence: What triggered communal tension in Haryana? Explained “Some females were going for 'Kuan Poojan' and there has been a complaint that stones were pelted by some children from a madrasa," Narendra Singh Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police, Nuh, said. The incident occurred around 8:20 pm near a mosque, while a group of women was en route for a 'kuan poojan' (well worship), PTI reported citing police officials. Nuh SP further added, “On the complaint of women, an FIR has been registered... From the Madarsa, footage had come where we could see three boys standing. On that basis, three boys have been identified. All three of them have been rounded up, and now they will be presented in court. Eight women have registered the FIR, and they have minor injuries." Also Read: Nuh Violence: 'Targeted violence given to muslims,' says AIMIM’s Owaisi

He added, “We are interrogating all three boys to understand why this incident happened. All three children are minors. We will investigate all the allegations made by the women. The situation is in control, and leaders from both communities were called in the morning."

The police further appealed to people to maintain peace in the aftermath of the alleged incident.

"People from both communities gathered here in this regard...FIR is being registered...We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Relevant action will be taken. There have been no major injuries," the Superintendent of Police said.

Earlier, Nuh experienced violence during a procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 of this year. The unrest resulted in six fatalities, and a cleric lost his life in an attack on a mosque in the adjacent Gurugram.

