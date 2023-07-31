Hello User
Haryana News: Violent clashes break out in Mewat Nuh, police deployed | WATCH

1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 05:35 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

  • Police have been deployed after reports of violent clashes broke out in Haryana's Mewat Nuh.

(Screen grab from video)

Haryana saw violent clashes erupt between two groups in Mewat Nuh. Videos of the clashes have emerged. Police have been deployed after reports of violent clashes broke out in Haryana's Mewat Nuh.

See video here

According to report by ToI, stones were pelted at participants of a Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally that left several injured. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s rally. The report states that clashes broke out during Shobha Yatra that was organised by VHP.

The media outlet further stated that presence of Monu Manesar, a self-confessed cow protector, who is a suspect in the Nasir-Junaid murder case, sparked anger among the other community members.

(Further details awaited)

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 05:35 PM IST
