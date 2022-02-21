OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  No board exams for class 5th and 8th this year in Haryana
Listen to this article

There will be no board exams for class 5th and 8th this year in Haryana, the state government announced on Monday. The examinations of both CBSE and Haryana Board have been postponed for time being.

From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th and 8th classes, the government said. 

In a tweet, the Directorate of Information, Haryana said: “Chief Minister Sh@mlkhattar today announced that there will be no board exams for class 5th & 8th this year. The examinations of both CBSE & Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th & 8th classes." 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout