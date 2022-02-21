No board exams for class 5th and 8th this year in Haryana1 min read . 04:02 PM IST
- From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th and 8th classes
There will be no board exams for class 5th and 8th this year in Haryana, the state government announced on Monday. The examinations of both CBSE and Haryana Board have been postponed for time being.
From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th and 8th classes, the government said.
In a tweet, the Directorate of Information, Haryana said: “Chief Minister Sh@mlkhattar today announced that there will be no board exams for class 5th & 8th this year. The examinations of both CBSE & Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th & 8th classes."
