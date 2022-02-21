No board exams for class 5th and 8th this year in Haryana

In a tweet, the Directorate of Information, Haryana said: “Chief Minister Sh@mlkhattar today announced that there will be no board exams for class 5th & 8th this year. The examinations of both CBSE & Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th & 8th classes."

