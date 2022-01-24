Haryana: No decision on reopening schools as Covid positivity rate at 20.45%2 min read . 03:13 PM IST
Haryana education minister, Kanwar Pal on Monday rejected the idea of reopening schools anytime soon.
Haryana on Saturday had reported 8753 new Covid cases and 12826 recoveries where the recoveries exceeded the number of dily active cases.
However, on Sunday, the state registered 7516 new Covid cases and 12 Covid related deaths in twenty four hours. The state also recorded 63 new Omicron cases in the past 24 hours.
For the second day in a row, the state logged more recoveries than active cases in twenty four hours in a rather positive development.
The education minister, however, hinted at the fact that the state has been planning to open open schools at 33% capacity on different days. He stressed on the fact that no decision has been made yet.
Noting the rising count of recovery and decline in active daily Covid-19 cases in the state, Pal mentioned that as the covid situation in the state further improves, the government will mull on the issue of reopening schools.
On 20 January, Private School Welfare Association (PSWA) announced that they will launch a campaign to reopen schools. The association opined that the decision to keep schools shut when all other activities are going on as usual is irrational.
The Haryana government had decided to keep schools shut for physical or offline classes till 26 January as the state had been registering a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases.
Earlier that state had allowed offline classes for standard 6-12, but shut that down amid rising Covid cases in the country fueled by the new variant Omicron. Schools in Haryana were earlier set to re=open in 1 December 2021.
The state has also extended coronavirus-related restrictions in the state till 28 January to stop the rise of infections, but allowed gyms and spas to operate with 50% capacity while liquor vends can now open till 10 pm.
