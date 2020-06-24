Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday that intermediate and final semester exams in the universities, technical education institutes, and colleges of the state have been cancelled.

The students of these classes will be promoted to the next semester with 50 per cent weightage of marks of internal assessment and assignment plus 50 per cent weightage of marks in previous examinations.

हरियाणा सरकार ने राज्य के विश्वविद्यालयों, महाविद्यालयों तथा तकनीकी शिक्षा से जुड़े संस्थानों में फाइनल सेमेस्टर व इंटरमीडिएट सेमेस्टर की कक्षाओं की परीक्षाएं संचालित न करने का निर्णय लिया है।



इन कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों को अगले सेमेस्टर में प्रमोट कर दिया जाएगा। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) June 23, 2020





However, the students will have the option for examinations for improvement of grades later once normalcy prevails in the state.

This formula will also be applicable for distance education and private students.

Giving more information, the Education Minister said that if a university wishes, it may conduct online examination if and only it is fully prepared and equipped, ensuring that all students are able to take the online examinations.

The students with academic arrears in previous examinations may also be exempted from tests and be promoted to the next semester. Reappearing students are to be given marks on an average basis of the previous examinations for promotion, the minister said.

The minister said for the first year students, only internal assessment may be calculated for promotion to the next year.

In case of practical examinations, wherever not conducted so far, marks are to be awarded as an average of all previous practical examinations or 80 per cent average of theory examination marks of previous semesters, whichever is higher.

He said admissions to University Teaching Departments will be conducted at individual university level, whereas for undergraduate levels and postgraduate levels, centralised online admission for colleges will be conducted by the Higher Education Department as per past practice.

