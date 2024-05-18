Haryana Nuh fire tragedy: Nearly eight people lost their lives and several others were injured after the bus they were travelling in caught fire late on Friday.

Haryana Nuh bus fire: Nearly eight passengers were dead, and several others were injured after the bus they were travelling in from Vrindavan caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Nuh, Haryana, in the early hours of Saturday.

The people who were injured in the accident were brought to Nuh Medical College and are undergoing treatment. Initially, there was some cracking sound inside the bus, followed by a foul burning smell, a passenger told news agency PTI. The bus was stopped by a two-wheeler driver after he signalled the bus driver about the fire at the back of the bus.

Later, passengers quickly deboarded the bus. However, the fire grew, and the vehicle was turned into ashes within minutes, recounted another passenger. The passenger also said that the police came to the accident spot nearly three hours after the fire incident.

Soon after the accident, Haryana's Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed has expressed condolence on the death of the passengers.

“I would say that this is a very painful, sad and heart-wrenching incident. The devotees were returning from Vrindavan. The bus caught fire and several people inclduing elderly, women, and children got injured," Aftab Ahmed told ANI.

“In a very sad incident more than eight people have died and many are injured due to fire burn, they were pilgrims, I am going to the hospital to see them," said Congress leader and party's candidate from Gurgaon (Haryana) Lok Sabha seat Raj Babbar.

"We were returning from Vrindavan. We don't know how the fire broke out. 10 people have died. 64 people were there on the bus," said Meena Rani, another passenger injured in the accident.

The bus was carrying around 60 people, all of whom were residents of Punjab and Chandigarh and were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan, reported PTI, referring to the police.

The fire first came to the notice of a local who later chased the bus and asked the driver to stop immediately. The police and fire department were also informed immediately about the incident. The people injured in the accident are currently undergoing treatment at hospital in Nuh.

