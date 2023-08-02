Haryana Nuh Violence: Mahapanchayat called in Manesar amid escalating tensions

Haryana Nuh Violence: Mahapanchayat called in Manesar amid escalating tensions2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST
Mahapanchayat in Manesar demands cancellation of arms licenses issued to Muslim men amidst escalating tensions in Haryana.
In the wake of escalating tensions in Haryana, a Mahapanchayat is scheduled to take place in Manesar at 11 am on Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported.
As per a report by HT, villagers and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) supporters are demanding the cancellation of arms licenses issued to Muslim men.
Amidst the ongoing communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district, the situation escalated further as mobs carried out a late-night attack on a mosque, resulting in the tragic death of a cleric, PTI reported. The violence spilt over into Gurugram, resulting in the total death toll reaching five, according to the police report on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the state grappled with escalating tensions, authorities imposed prohibitory orders to ban gatherings of people in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Rewari districts.
In response to the situation, mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad until Wednesday. Furthermore, internet services were also suspended in Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar until further notice, PTI reported.
In response to the previous attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Nuh, people blocked a road and closed down shops. Additionally, a 'panchayat' targeted Muslims, further adding to the tension in the district neighbouring the national capital.
Furthermore, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar labelled the Nuh attack as a part of a larger conspiracy, while the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
As a response to the escalating situation, a curfew was imposed in the Nuh district on Tuesday morning, and security forces conducted flag marches in the neighbouring districts. Additionally, several peace committee meetings were organized in an effort to restore calm, PTI reported.
According to Khattar, Nuh district is currently under the deployment of 16 paramilitary companies and 30 Haryana Police companies. As a result of the communal violence, 44 FIRs have been registered, and 70 individuals have been taken into custody.
In the midst of the unrest, around 120 vehicles were damaged, with fifty of them, including eight police vehicles, set on fire in an attempt to obstruct the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra to temples in the district.
In response to the situation, security measures have been intensified around both temples and mosques, as reported by an official.
(With inputs from agencies)
