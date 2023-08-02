Haryana Nuh Violence: A total of 116 people have been arrested and 44 FIRs have been registered till Tuesday in different districts of Haryana to investigate the communal clashes between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), according to media reports.

The communal violence in Nuh district spread to neighboring areas, including Gurugram, leading to a series of clashes on Tuesday. The clashes resulted in the unfortunate death of a cleric and the mosque in Sector 57 being destroyed. “Six people including two Home Guards and four civilians have died in the incident. 116 people have been arrested till now. Their remand is being taken. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to the safety of the public. The overall situation in the state is normal. Appeal to the public to maintain peace, calm and brotherhood," Haryana CM Khattar told ANI.

So far, six people including two home guards and one Naib imam have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. More than 20 police officers were injured and many cars along with shops were set ablaze in various districts of Haryana.

Amid the ongoing unrest, several corporate and information-technology companies requested their employees to work from home on Tuesday. Additionally, private banks closed their daily operations early and instructed their employees to leave for their safety.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centers were closed on Tuesday in Gurugram in light of the clashes, the district Information and Public Relations officer of Gurugram said. Schools are also closed in Gurugram's Sohna today.

Apart from Gurugram, incidents of violence were also reported in the Palwal district, where a mob set more than 25 huts ablaze in Parshuram Colony. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to the police. Similarly, in Bhiwadi town in Rajasthan, "two or three" shops on the highway were subjected to vandalism, as per PTI reports.

In response to the clashes, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a protest on Wednesday, August 2, against the continued riots in the Mewat region.

The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is clear that there was a "well thought out conspiracy behind the clashes" as the anti-social elements didn’t just target members of the procession but also the cops.

The security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence.

