Haryana Nuh Violence: 116 arrested, 44 FIRs registered in communal clashes
Nuh Violence: As many as 116 people were arrested, 44 FIRs registered in Haryana's communal clashes; 6 killed, mosque destroyed; protests called.
Haryana Nuh Violence: A total of 116 people have been arrested and 44 FIRs have been registered till Tuesday in different districts of Haryana to investigate the communal clashes between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), according to media reports.
So far, six people including two home guards and one Naib imam have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. More than 20 police officers were injured and many cars along with shops were set ablaze in various districts of Haryana.
Amid the ongoing unrest, several corporate and information-technology companies requested their employees to work from home on Tuesday. Additionally, private banks closed their daily operations early and instructed their employees to leave for their safety.
All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centers were closed on Tuesday in Gurugram in light of the clashes, the district Information and Public Relations officer of Gurugram said. Schools are also closed in Gurugram's Sohna today.
Apart from Gurugram, incidents of violence were also reported in the Palwal district, where a mob set more than 25 huts ablaze in Parshuram Colony. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to the police. Similarly, in Bhiwadi town in Rajasthan, "two or three" shops on the highway were subjected to vandalism, as per PTI reports.
In response to the clashes, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a protest on Wednesday, August 2, against the continued riots in the Mewat region.
The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is clear that there was a "well thought out conspiracy behind the clashes" as the anti-social elements didn’t just target members of the procession but also the cops.
The security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence.
(With inputs from agencies)