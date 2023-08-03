Haryana Nuh Violence: Mobile internet services will remain suspended in three districts of Haryana including Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal till August 5 as the situation remains tense after the communal clashes, the state government said on Wednesday.

“In order to maintain peace and public order, mobile internet services in the jurisdictions of Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts & in the territorial jurisdiction of Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district will remain suspended till August 5," the order read. “In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services," it added.

Haryana has formed a three-member committee to scan recent social media posts in light of the Nuh clashes. Home Minister Anil Vij flagged the ‘important role’ played by such platforms in fuelling the recent communal clashes.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Following the altercation, Chief Minister ML Khattar had assured that the victims and their families would get justice. Addressing a presser, he also added no action will be taken against those who are innocent.

“Strict and decisive action will be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the Nuh violence. No one will be spared. Justice for the victims and their families will be ensured," he had said.

(With ANI inputs)