Haryana Nuh Violence: Mobile internet suspended till August 2. How internet shutdowns work in India? Explained1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Haryana Nuh Violence: Authorities on Tuesday said mobile internet services will remain suspended in Nuh district till August 2, Wednesday, in light of clashes between two groups.
Haryana Nuh Violence: Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended till August 2 in the Nuh district of Haryana after communal clashes erupted between a group of young men and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) during a procession on Monday.
