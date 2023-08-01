“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumors through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities," the Nuh administration said in an official statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}