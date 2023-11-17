Haryana police said they have registered an FIR in connection with the “stone-pelting” incident in Nuh and are interrogating three boys to understand the motive behind the incident.

Eight women sustained injuries after a few children pelted stones during a religious procession in the Nuh district of Haryana on Thursday, police said. Haryana police said on Friday they registered an FIR in connection with the matter and are interrogating three boys "to understand why the incident happened". What happened in Nuh According to police, some children from a madrasa allegedly pelted stones at women going for 'Kuan Poojan' in the area. "Some females were going for 'Kuan Poojan' (well worship) and there has been a complaint that stones were pelted by some children from a madrasa," Narendra Singh Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police, Nuh, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. The religious procession was organised by a family in the Pandu Ram Chowk area of the town on Thursday night, the Hindustan Times reported. It cited police as saying that when a group of around 20 people was passing a local madrasa in the area, the suspects, mainly minors, allegedly pelted stones at them. Chaos erupted after the incident as the participants rushed to look for shelter. FIR registered Police said an FIR was registered in connection with the incident. "Eight women have registered the FIR, and they have minor injuries..., Nuh SP Narender Singh Bijarniya said on Friday. He added that police identified three boys based on footage from the madrasa. "All three of them have been rounded up, and now they will be presented in court...," he said. "We are interrogating all three boys to understand why this incident happened... All three children are minors... We will investigate all the allegations made by the women. The situation is in control, and leaders from both communities were called in the morning...," he said in a video message.

The FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at City Nuh police station on Thursday night.

Officials said that no one has been arrested yet.

Police appeal for peace

Police also appealed to people to maintain peace in the aftermath of the alleged incident. "We appeal to the people to maintain peace," the Superintendent of Police was quoted as saying. He assured that relevant action will be taken in the matter.

Madrasa staff reacts

Krishan Kumar, Nuh police’s public relations officer (PRO), was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying that the madrasa staff accepted that a group of children made a mistake but said they were playing with slippers.

“They (the madrasa staff) said that the children were playing and hurling slippers at each other, which (then) fell on the procession. However, those in the procession have alleged that stones were pelted, on the basis of which an FIR (first information report) was registered. We are looking into every aspect," Kumar was quoted as saying.

Markets shut

Local traders kept markets shut on Friday as fresh tension gripped the Nuh district, the Hindustan Times reported. It said traders, most of them Hindus, did not open shops and commercial establishments on Friday in protest against the incident. They demanded police action against the stone pelters.