Haryana Nuh Violence: Role of Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member and Cow Vigilante, in communal clashes2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:14 AM IST
As many as two home guards were killed and more than 15 others injured including several policemen on Monday in the Nuh district of Haryana as mobs pelted stones at the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession to stop them.
Haryana Nuh Violence: Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar has cropped up at the center of communal clashes that broke out during a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in the Nuh district of Haryana, where two home guards were killed and more than 15 others injured including several policemen on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×