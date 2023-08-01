Haryana Nuh Violence: Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar has cropped up at the center of communal clashes that broke out during a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in the Nuh district of Haryana , where two home guards were killed and more than 15 others injured including several policemen on Monday.

Following the clashes, Gurugram and Faridabad district administrations announced that all schools, colleges, and educational institutes will remain closed on Tuesday. Mobile internet services have also been suspended till August 2.

Some reports claimed that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante, booked earlier for the murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in the Bhiwani district in February, was supposed to join the procession.

However, he did not participate on the advice of the VHP, which feared that his presence would create tension. There were also threats on Twitter daring him to come to Nuh.

Who is Monu Manesar?

1) Monu Manesar is accused of kidnapping and killing two suspected cow smugglers called Junaid and Nasir in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. In June this year, #ArrestMonuManesar was trending on Twitter.

2) However, the outfit, Bajrang Dal, refuted the charges linked to the death of two cousins Junaid and Nasir. Monu Manesar is an active member of Bajrang Dal.

3) Monu has risen to prominence over the course of the past five years as a leading figure in the cow protection task force implemented by the Haryana government in Gurgaon. As per reports, He is also known as Mohit Yadav.

4) With a notable presence and involvement in safeguarding the interests of cows, Monu Manesar has become a recognizable face within this initiative, garnering attention and recognition for his dedication to the cause.

5) Monu also received a silver play button from YouTube last October for surpassing one lakh subscribers on his channel, according to a Hindustan Times report, however, the channel now seems to have disappeared.