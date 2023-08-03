Haryana Nuh Violence: ‘Yatris carried swords for worship’, says Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Haryana Nuh Violence: Cow vigilante in Faridabad claims participants in religious yatra carried swords and sticks for worship, not for violence.
Haryana Nuh Violence: A day after BJP Minister Rao Inderjit Singh raised questions over participants carrying weapons in a religious yatra, a cow vigilante in Faridabad ‘Bittu Bajrangi’ who was present at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's rally on July 31 in Nuh claimed that some yatris carried swords and sticks for worship.
