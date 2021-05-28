As black fungus infections rise, Haryana health minister Anil Vij has directed officials to increase the number of beds in all state government medical colleges for the treatment of mucormycosis patients.

While the hospitals currently have 20 beds dedicated to black fungus cases, directions have been given to augment the number to 75 in each of them.

There are , said Vij, while reviewing the Covid-19 and black fungus situation in a meeting of the health department on Thursday.

The minister directed the officials that present 522 patients with mucormycosis are undergoing treatment in various medical colleges of the stateat medicines should be made available to these patients as per their requirement without any delay and that there should be no shortage of injections and other medicines required for the treatment of this disease, according to an official statement.

Earlier, Vij had said the state government has made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B, the drug used for treating black fungus, from the central government.

The Haryana government had on 18 May declared the infection as an epidemic in the state forming regulations called, "The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021".

As per the Union health ministry, mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection.

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.

Sourcing drugs

India has asked its missions abroad to source Amphotericin-b as the number of infections in patients who recovered from Covid-19 rise.

"PM had instructed officials to get this drug from anywhere it is available in the world. Indian missions across the world have been involved in securing supplies of this drug," reported news agency ANI quoting government sources.

It added that the expedited supply of the drug has been possible with the help of United States-based Gilead Sciences.

"Gilead Sciences is working on expediting the supply of AmBisome to India through Mylan," said the sources.

So far, more than 1,21,000 vials have reached India and another 85,000 vials are on the way.









