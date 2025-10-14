Haryana on alert after IPS officer’s ‘suicide’; DGP Kapur sent on leave amid probe; Rahul Gandhi to meet Puran's family

Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government directed the state police to remain on alert following protests over the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, 52, on October 7. IPS Om Parkash Singh has been given additional DGP charge during leave of IPS Shatrujeet Kapur who was reportedly named in the “final note” which Kumar left. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi left his residence to meet the Kumar's family.

The government asked police forces to maintain strict vigilance and ensure communal harmony by actively engaging with community leaders. Field officers have been directed to stay alert and take proactive measures to prevent any untoward incidents, according to PTI.

"With reference to recent incidents emerging after the unfortunate demise of Sh. Y Puran Kumar, IPS, ADGP, Haryana government, there is an urgent need to maintain strict vigil and ensure communal harmony across all districts and divisions. All concerned officers are hereby directed to maintain close coordination with local organisations and community leaders, monitor the situation continuously and initiate all measures required to uphold peace and public order. Any developments having potential to disturb harmony should be addressed promptly, and timely reports may be furnished for review," the order read.

On Sunday, a 31-member committee established to demand justice for the late officer’s family issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the government to take action against Kapur and Bijarniya. The committee warned that if no action is taken within the deadline, it would stage a protest on Tuesday.

IPS Puran Kumar's ‘suicide’ in Haryana: What happened? Kumar reportedly died by suicide at his home in Chandigarh on October 7. In a 'final note' he left behind, the senior officer accused eight top police officials, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, of subjecting him to “blatant caste-based discrimination, deliberate mental harassment, public humiliation, and other forms of abuse”.

The Chandigarh Police issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the widow of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, requesting the laptop that belonged to her late husband.

According to officials, the laptop is considered a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation into his death. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) believes it may contain critical information, including the original version of the alleged suicide note found on the device.

According to police sources cited by ANI, the laptop is likely to be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for a digital forensic analysis to verify the authenticity of the note.

Investigators are working to confirm whether IPS Puran Kumar personally wrote the note and whether it was created on his laptop. The same device is also believed to contain a saved draft of the note, which police allege was emailed by the officer before his death. The SIT is also trying to establish how many recipients got the email, the exact time it was sent, and when each person accessed it.

Meanwhile, after the registration of the First Information Report (FIR), Chandigarh police constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team for "prompt, impartial and thorough investigation" into the case.