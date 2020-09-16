Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor gets nod from cabinet

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the 121-km Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor , which will connect Palwal and Sonipat, and decongest the national capital region.

The project will provide rail connectivity to all routes originating from Delhi and passing through Haryana, while bypassing the national capital. It will make train travel faster from Gurugram and industrial regions in Haryana, including Manesar, Sohna, Farukhnagar, Kharkhauda and Sonipat.

The project will be implemented by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd, a joint venture between the railway ministry and the Haryana government, and is expected to be complete in five years at an estimated cost of ₹5,617 crore.

“This rail line will start from Palwal and end at Harsana Kalan station (on Delhi-Ambala section). This will give connectivity en route to Patli station (on Delhi-Rewari line), Sultanpur station (on Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar Line) and Asaudha Station (on Delhi Rohtak line)," the government said.

It will help develop multimodal logistics hubs in Haryana and will connect unserved areas of the state. “It will provide high-speed seamless connectivity of this region to Dedicated Freight Corridor network resulting in reduction of cost and time of transportation for EXIM (export-import) traffic from NCR to ports of India, making exports of goods more competitive," it said. Around 20,000 passengers will be travelling on this line daily and 50 million tonnes of goods will be carried every year.

The way the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway is helping decongest Delhi with road traffic bypassing the national capital, the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project will reduce congestion on Delhi’s rail network, said an infrastructure expert, seeking anonymity. “It will also open option for commuter trains in the unserved regions of Haryana," he added.

The Union cabinet also gave its nod for a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Bihar’s Darbhanga.

