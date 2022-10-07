The first phase of polling will be held in Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat, and Yamunanagar.
Haryana's first phase of Panchayat polls will be held on October 30 and November 2 in 10 out of 22 districts.
As per State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh, "On October 30, polling will take place to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis of these ten districts, while polls for sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats of the ten districts, will be held on November 2."
"Counting of votes for panches and sarpanches of gram panchayats will take place on the same day, while counting for zila parishad and panchayat samiti members election, which are expected to be held on party lines and can have a bearing on the results of other districts, will take place after polling in the remaining districts," Singh said.
Polling dates for the remaining districts will be given later, he said.
"EVMs will be used for sarpanches, panchayat samiti, and zila parishad, though it will not have VVPAT facility. For panches, ballot papers will be used. In all, 17,628 ballot boxes will be arranged," he said.
All you need to know:
The first phase of polling will be held in Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat, and Yamunanagar.
Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm.
The nomination process for the first phase will start from October 14.
Polling dates for the remaining districts will be given later
There are a total of 6,220 gram panchayats, 143 panchayat samitis, and 22 zila parishads in Haryana. The total eligible voters for the panchayat polls are 1.20 crore with more than 56 lakh women.
As many as 38,000 polling personnel, including Returning Officers, Additional ROs, supervisory staff, presiding officers, polling officers, and security staff will be put on duty for a smooth conduct of these elections.
