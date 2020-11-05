Haryana passes bill on 75% job quota in private sector for local people

Haryana passes bill on 75% job quota in private sector for local people1 min read . 08:42 PM IST
The state governor has to give assent to the bill before it becomes law
The Haryana Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to give 75% reservation in private sector jobs to youth from the state, an election promise made by ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party.
The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 provides a 75% job quota for local people in private sector jobs which offer a salary of less than ₹50,000 a month.
It applies to private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms, among others, located in the state.
The Bill was tabled by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in the state assembly here.
