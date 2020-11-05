Subscribe
Haryana passes bill on 75% job quota in private sector for local people
The Bill was tabled by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in the state assembly here

Haryana passes bill on 75% job quota in private sector for local people

1 min read . 08:42 PM IST PTI

The state governor has to give assent to the bill before it becomes law

The Haryana Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to give 75% reservation in private sector jobs to youth from the state, an election promise made by ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 provides a 75% job quota for local people in private sector jobs which offer a salary of less than 50,000 a month.

It applies to private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms, among others, located in the state.

The state governor has to give assent to the bill before it becomes law.

The Bill was tabled by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in the state assembly here.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

